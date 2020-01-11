|
Carl Craig
Graniteville - Carl Densil Craig, born June 22, 1925, entered into rest in the late evening hours on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Craig; sons, Lynn Craig and Glenn (Deanna) Craig; daughters, Mary Ann (Randy) Hill, and Carla (Brian) Strother; and his five grandchildren: Mason Craig, Cullen Craig, Cole Craig, Ashley Strother and Ellyn Strother. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mattie Craig; brothers Leon Craig and Percy Craig; and his sister, Lucille Arthur Carl was born in a Graniteville Company mill house and proudly served his country as a member of the Navy aboard the Destroyer USS Healy during World War II. Following his military service he married Eleanor Fulmer and raised his family in Graniteville. Carl was well known in the Graniteville area and never met a stranger. He was a former member of St. John United Methodist Church, a member of Graniteville First Baptist Church, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Carl left his mark on the area over the years as the go-to man for digging swimming pools, clearing land and pond work. For over five decades Carl could usually be found on his backhoe, regardless of the weather, even into his early 90's. He had a quick wit, a dry sense of humor, and a saying for almost every situation in life, many that are still fondly remembered and treasured by the family. He is greatly loved by those he left behind and they rejoice in knowing they have only briefly parted ways. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday January 12th, 2020 at 3pm at St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville with Chaplain Jeff Taylor officiating. The interment with Masonic rites and Military Honors will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. Napier Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements. If you wish to send an expression of sympathy, you may sign the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 22, 2020