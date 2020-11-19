1/1
Carl Hayes
Carl Hayes
AIKEN - Reverend Carl E. Hayes, 80, beloved husband of Faye H. Hayes, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Lakeside Baptist Church, 4280 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Beech Island, SC 29842 with The Reverends Tad Marshall, John George and Glen Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
Born in Chester, SC, Rev. Hayes was a son to the late Edward Hayes and Rosa Lee Meeks. He and his family had called Aiken home for the last 48 years. Rev. Hayes was a Baptist Pastor and a skilled flooring and carpeting installer. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Clearwater, SC.
In addition to his wife, Rev. Hayes is survived by a daughter, Carla Hayes; two sons, Scott (LaDonna) Hayes, Jeff Hayes, all from Aiken; four grandchildren, Katelyn Hayes, Sydney Hayes, Marci Hayes, Kelton Hayes; one great-grandchild, Brayden Dumont; two sisters, Carolyn Driver, Belton, SC, Kathy (Keith) Kelly, Belton, SC and a sister-in-law, Sharon Meeks of Honeapath, SC.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mack Meeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lakeside Baptist Church Building or Missionary Fund, P.O. Box 1730, Clearwater, SC 29822.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lakeside Baptist Church
