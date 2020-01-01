|
|
Carl Johnson
NEW ELLENTON - SAMUEL CARL JOHNSON, 37, beloved husband of Erica Rains Johnson, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers following a sudden illness.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken County, Carl was a son of Daphne Key Johnson and the late Samuel Lee "Sammy" Johnson. He was a 2001 graduate of Silver Bluff High School and attended USC-Aiken. Carl was a mechanical contractor and worked alongside his late father in the family business, Consolidated Mechanical in New Ellenton. He was a member of Hollow Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Erica and mother, Daphne, include his children, Ashton Parker Johnson, Lawton Tanner Johnson and Anniston Kate Johnson; his brother, Richard Lee Johnson (Toni), New Ellenton; nieces and nephew, Harper Lee Johnson, Richard Hudson Johnson and Hayden Ann Johnson. In addition to his father, Carl was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Beverly Johnson and maternal grandparents, E. B. and Bernice Key.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, January 3rd from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon, January 4th at 2 o'clock at Hollow Creek Baptist Church with The Revs. Darrell Thompson, David Richardson and Chet Rains officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Philip Ramsey, John Ramsey, Michael Franklin, T. J. Kendrick, Buck Key, Ken Phillips, Jerry Rapp and Stacey Todd.
In lieu of flower contributions may be made to any First Citizens Bank branch to Erica Johnson for their children.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME. 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020