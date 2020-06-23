Carl M. "Mark" Collins
Aiken - Mr. Carl M. "Mark" Collins, 70, went to rest in peace on June 19, 2020.
Mark was born in Barnwell, SC a son of the late Martin and Doris Collins. A resident of Aiken since 1964, Mark was a lifelong member of the Plumber and Steamfitters Local 150 in Augusta, GA from 1977-2020. He spent his life doing what he loved most, being with family and friends. He enjoyed teaching others to do what he loved: welding, building race cars, racing, and cutting his yard with a push mower. He also loved camping at Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort, SC (his happy place).
Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Deborah S. "Debbie" Collins; daughters, Karen Collins (Randy) Becton, Aiken, Dianne Collins (Rickey) Conaway, Aiken, Bridget Collins (Jerry) Hinely, Pooler, GA; grandchildren, Corey N. (Shatonia) Collins, Lauren Daniels, Tracy (Kayla) Daniels, Ryan Conaway, Kristi (Dolan) Gore, Ashely (Nathan) Conaway, all of Aiken, Theora Becton, New Bern, NC, Megan (Joe) Weston, Mitchell (Mallory) Hinely, Matthew (Katie) Hinely, Marie Hinely, all of Pooler, GA; great grandchildren, CJ Collins, Trenton Conaway, Gracelynn Gore, McKenzie Daniels, Mason Daniels, all of Aiken, Brennon Weston, Kennedy Weston, Matt Hinely, Christopher Hinely, Parker HInely, all of Pooler, GA, Izerah Becton, Thauis Becton, Aleiyce Becton, Authyme Becton, all of New Bern, NC; four sisters, Joy (Don) Melcher, Lynn (Ralph) McCall, Bergie (Robert) Stone, and Angela Collins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Hayes (Mike), and his lifelong best friend, Bo Youngblood.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society of one's choice.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.