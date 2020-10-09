1/1
Carl O. Smith Sr.
1952 - 2020
AIKEN - Mr. Carl O. Smith Sr, age 68, husband of Mrs. Rosalind W. Smith entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Family and Friends are welcome to attend a public viewing at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4-6:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A live stream of the service for the general public will be available online at www.jackson-brooks
funeralhome.com at 1:00 p.m. No Repast.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas Javis
