Carl O. Smith Sr.
AIKEN - Mr. Carl O. Smith Sr, age 68, husband of Mrs. Rosalind W. Smith entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Family and Friends are welcome to attend a public viewing at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4-6:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A live stream of the service for the general public will be available online at www.jackson-brooksfuneralhome.com
at 1:00 p.m. No Repast.