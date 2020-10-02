Carlisle CourtneyAIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mr. Carlisle Courtney Master Sergeant U.S. Army Retired will be held 1:00 pm Saturday October 3, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Central Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Army Ceremonial Team, and the funeral procession will be lead by the Patriot Guard Riders.Mr. Courtney entered into rest Sunday September 27, 2020 at University Hospital Summerville, Augusta, GA. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Lea Rodgers Courtney, Aiken, and a son of the late Mr. James Monroe Courtney and the late Mrs. Myrtie Jordan Courtney. Mr. Courtney was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County, SC, and was 82 years old. Mr. Courtney was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard as a mechanic with 42 years of service, and serving multiple tours retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. Mr. Courtney had been a small engine mechanic for 65 years and was working up until his illness. He was a member of the Aiken Masonic Lodge # 156 AFM and Woodman of the World where he served on the State Fraternal Committee and was selected Fraternalist of the year in 1987. Mr. Courtney coached Dixie Lee Baseball in Aiken, and was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served on the teller committee and taught the Senior Men's Sunday School Class.Additional survivors include one son Carl Keith (Joanne) Courtney, Hephzibah, GA; two daughters, Robin DuBose (Fiance; Ronnie Rambo) Redmond, Lexington, SC, Angela DuBose (Carl) Davis, Barnwell; one brother, Edward Courtney, Aiken, SC; five grandchildren, Jeremiah Redmond, Preston and Ariel Pearson, Joseph Carlisle Courtney, and Jaden Davis; one great grandchild, Jake Redmond, and a son, Timothy S. Courtney. Mr. Courtney was predeceased by six brothers, James, William, Coley, Rosco, Barney, and Wade Courtney, and Gilbert "Butch" Wall, and four sisters, Thelma Wall, Joyce Carver, Doris Bodie, and Donna Rushnow.Serving as pallbearers will be the U.S. Army Ceremonial Team. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Men's Sunday School Class of Bethel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family would like for memorials be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2168 Aiken, SC, 29802 or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.A visitation with the family will be held 6-8 pm Friday at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 2I9801 803-648-7175. Due to Covid 19 a mask will be required for the visitation and funeral, social distancing will be observed. The funeral will be live streamed on the Cole funeral Home Face Book Page.Please sign the online registry at