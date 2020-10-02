1/2
Carlisle Courtney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlisle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlisle Courtney
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mr. Carlisle Courtney Master Sergeant U.S. Army Retired will be held 1:00 pm Saturday October 3, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Central Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Army Ceremonial Team, and the funeral procession will be lead by the Patriot Guard Riders.
Mr. Courtney entered into rest Sunday September 27, 2020 at University Hospital Summerville, Augusta, GA. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Lea Rodgers Courtney, Aiken, and a son of the late Mr. James Monroe Courtney and the late Mrs. Myrtie Jordan Courtney. Mr. Courtney was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County, SC, and was 82 years old. Mr. Courtney was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard as a mechanic with 42 years of service, and serving multiple tours retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. Mr. Courtney had been a small engine mechanic for 65 years and was working up until his illness. He was a member of the Aiken Masonic Lodge # 156 AFM and Woodman of the World where he served on the State Fraternal Committee and was selected Fraternalist of the year in 1987. Mr. Courtney coached Dixie Lee Baseball in Aiken, and was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served on the teller committee and taught the Senior Men's Sunday School Class.
Additional survivors include one son Carl Keith (Joanne) Courtney, Hephzibah, GA; two daughters, Robin DuBose (Fiance; Ronnie Rambo) Redmond, Lexington, SC, Angela DuBose (Carl) Davis, Barnwell; one brother, Edward Courtney, Aiken, SC; five grandchildren, Jeremiah Redmond, Preston and Ariel Pearson, Joseph Carlisle Courtney, and Jaden Davis; one great grandchild, Jake Redmond, and a son, Timothy S. Courtney. Mr. Courtney was predeceased by six brothers, James, William, Coley, Rosco, Barney, and Wade Courtney, and Gilbert "Butch" Wall, and four sisters, Thelma Wall, Joyce Carver, Doris Bodie, and Donna Rushnow.
Serving as pallbearers will be the U.S. Army Ceremonial Team. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Men's Sunday School Class of Bethel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family would like for memorials be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2168 Aiken, SC, 29802 or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
A visitation with the family will be held 6-8 pm Friday at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 2I9801 803-648-7175. Due to Covid 19 a mask will be required for the visitation and funeral, social distancing will be observed. The funeral will be live streamed on the Cole funeral Home Face Book Page.
Please sign the online registry at
www.colefuneralhomeinc.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cole Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Interment
Central Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cole Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved