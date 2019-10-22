Carliss B. McHargue Sr. (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6234
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Obituary
Carliss B. McHargue Sr.
AIKEN - Carliss B. McHargue Sr., age 72, entered into rest Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Carliss was born October 12, 1947 in Pickens, SC to the late Homer and Hazel McHargue. He had made Aiken, SC his home since 1966, having previously lived in Anderson, SC. He worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass for 38 years. He loved motorcycles, fast cars, and camping in his beloved Airstream on Little Tennessee River in North Carolina. He also enjoyed Edisto Beach and working with Telephone Company Pioneers where he served as Georgia Pioneer Partner Chairman in 1993. He loved his grandchildren and spent much time with them.
In addition to his parents, Carliss was preceded in death by a son, Keith McHargue and a sister, Mary.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Diane F. McHargue; a son, Carl McHargue Jr, Aiken, SC; three grandchildren, Stephen Reagan (Sierra), Skyler McHargue (Sarah), and Annabelle McHargue; three great-grandchildren, Shane, Aleah, and Carson Reagan; a brother, Major Wayne McHargue (Susan), and two sisters, Carolyn Woods, and Mercedes McAbee.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at George Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the George Funeral Chapel. Major Wayne McHargue, Salvation Army, will officiate. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Stephen Reagan, Skyler McHargue, Garrett McGee, Phillip Thomas, Chris McGee, and Patrick Taylor.
A special thanks to caregivers, April Taylor, Leann Davis, and Ali Thomas. They provided Carliss with wonderful care in his own home along with Kindred Hospice of Aiken.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 112 Session Dr., Aiken, SC 29803.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visitingwww.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2019
