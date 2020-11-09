Mr. Carlton Royce Watkins, Sr., 80, of Warrenville, SC, husband of Linda Faye Weatherford Watkins, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Born in Medina, NY and a resident of Aiken County, SC, for the last forty-eight years, he was a son of the late Clinton and Helen Joseph Watkins. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. After service he worked at Kimberly Clark where he retired after twenty-nine years. He then became a substitute teacher and security monitor at Midland Valley High School for ten years. Carl enjoyed bowling in the Kimberly Clark League, using his metal detector, attending his Sunday School Joy Class taught by Julian Farmer, an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Maria Watkins, Aiken, SC, Royce Watkins, Warrenville, SC, Shelley and Don McGee, North Augusta, SC, Michael and Heather Widener, Warrenville, SC, Marie Widener, Aiken, SC, Lee and Jennifer Widener, Warrenville, SC, siblings; Clinita Watkins Kolesar and Arlouine Watkins Smith, the late William Watkins and the late Roger Watkins, grandchildren; Amanda McGee, Austin Pennington, Steven Tovar, Kinleigh Widener, Rahlyn Widener, Mckenzie Widener, great grandchildren; Jayden Bazemore and Olivia Bazemore, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will greet friends beginning at 11 o'clock, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lakeside Baptist Church, 4280 Jefferson Davis Highway, Clearwater, SC 29842 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 o'clock with Pastor Tad Marshall and Brother John George officiating.

