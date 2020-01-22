|
Carol Ann McCarthy
Aiken - Carol Ann McCarthy peacefully passed in the hospice care of Aiken Regional Medical Center on Jan. 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, William F. McCarthy, June 28, 2012, her first husband of 30 years Richard J. Lotter, Nov. 18, 2010, and her eldest son, Richard H. Lotter, June 8, 2018.
A native of Chicago, she attended college studies at the Navy Pier campus of the University of Illinois where she met the future father of her five children. Before beginning her career as a real estate agent, she raised her children, enjoyed various behind-the-scenes roles with the community theatre group, was her daughter's Girl Scout troop leader, and regularly performed as election judge.
Upon retiring with her second husband to South Carolina in the 90s, she soon found great friendship with neighbors and mah-jongg and bridge groups, as well as finding her dear friends from Illinois who simultaneously, and surprisingly moved into the house next to her and Bill's final home in Aiken.
A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon, January 24th at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with The Rev. Randall Haase officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Interment services for family and friends will be held at a later date in Chicago, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church of Aiken.
