Carol Ann Stafford
WARNER ROBINS, GA - Carol Ann (Absher) Stafford, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Lodge in Warner Robins, Georgia. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.
Carol was born on December 17, 1940 in Clay Center, Kansas to the late Orin Jacob and Gwendolyn Jewel (Bray) Absher. She worked for many years as a personnel manager for the Georgia Department of Corrections and was also the former owner of Babyland in Warner Robins. She was the president of the PTO while her children where in school, was extremely active in their activities and was also a cheerleading coach. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her twin sons, Jerry and Jeffrey.
Left to cherish her beloved memory are her children, Kerri (Jim) Smith of Vernon, Alabama, Jodi (Sam) Holeman of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Scott (Angela) Bowser of North Augusta, South Carolina, Jenni (Scott) Stewart of Warner Robins, Georgia, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Shirley Cormack, of Lawrence, Kansas.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 26, 2019