Carol Chandler LaubeAiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Carol Chandler Laube, age 69, will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 2:00 pm outside at Calvary Chapel with Pastor Mike Rapp officiating. Mrs. Laube entered into rest Monday October 26, 2020 at her residence.She was the beloved wife of the late Mr. Robert Laube and the daughter of the late Mr. Loy Chandler and the late Mrs. Erma Chapell Chandler. She was a native of Austell, GA and had made Aiken her home since 1982. She was the Pastor's wife of Calvary Chapel. She would work along side her husband Pastor Bob doing several jobs. She loved reading and being around her grand kids.Survivors include: one son Matthew Rhodes, Aiken; and eight grandchildren T.J. Wilson, Savannah Rhodes, Lydia Jones, Daniel Jones, Isaac Jones, Evie Jones, Aaron Jones, and Davis Jones. She was preceded in death by one brother Carl Chandler. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Calvary Chapel of Aiken 390 Croft Mill Rd Aiken, SC 29801.COLE FUNERAL HOME1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS)AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175.