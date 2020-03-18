|
|
Carol Kay (Kidd) Hoefle
AIKEN - Carol Kay (Kidd) Hoefle, age 80, of Aiken, SC, formerly of Rock Island, IL, died peacefully at home in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Born in Oglesby, IL on December 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Edythe (Stella) Kidd. She is survived by her husband Frederick, brother Kent Dusch (Brenda) of Rock Island, IL, son Scott Dobereiner (Kathryn) of Lexington, SC, step-daughter Lori Kelley, of Blue Grass, IA. Also surviving are her grandchildren Allen Dobereiner (Melissa) of Clermont, FL, Tamyra Tarrence (Jason) of Panama City Beach, FL, Joshua Schaab, Jonathon Kelley, Joseph Kelley, Megan Hoefle, Kaitlyn Hoefle, Collin Hoefle and Cameron Hoefle, all of the Quad City area. She is also survived by three nephews/nieces and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a step-son, Frederick (Butch) C. Hoefle of Geneseo, IL.
Since Carol's arrival in Aiken in 2003, she had attended First Presbyterian Church in Aiken and enjoyed the services of Reverend Brian Coulter and Reverend Holly Shoaf-O'Kula. Carol loved Aiken, the warm Southern weather, and their home in Cedar Creek.
Carol began her career at the John Deere Wagon Works, Moline, IL, in 1958 as a departmental clerk. She left John Deere for five years for the birth and care of her son, Scott. She returned to John Deere in September 1966. During her time away from John Deere she received a Beautician's License and operated Carol's Beauty Shop from her home. She had standing appointments with several clients, many of whom referred to her as the "Magician". After returning to John Deere she held several positions, including receptionist, health benefits coordinator, industrial marketing writer and federal contracting clerk in the National Sales Division. In total she worked 26 years within the John Deere Company, retiring in 1992. She was always loved and adored by her co-workers. Her beautiful smile and warm greeting was endearing to everyone.
Carol was an avid Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Her co-workers would always be ready for Carol's updates following the weekend. She loved her new toy poodle puppy "Joey" that she rescued and was looking forward watching him grow.
Her maternal grandparents emigrated from Genoa, Italy and were processed through Ellis Island. Commemorative bricks engraved with their names and dates of arrival are located on the Island. Carol was very proud to be of Italian heritage.
Carol was a daughter, friend, confidant, and care giver to her mother for the last 50 years of her mother's life. She was also the most caring and loving wife to her husband Fred, and adored her son "Scotty". Carol earned a "one way ticket to Heaven" for being the beautiful, caring daughter, wife and mother that she was. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, Aiken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020