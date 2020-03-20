|
Carol Lynn Kelley
Aiken - Carol Lynn Kelley passed away March 18, 2020 in Aiken, SC. She leaves behind her husband, Robert, her two sons & their families: Robert Dana Kelley, Alyce, and granddaughter Katherine Joan, and Derek Jon Kelley, Mary, and grandchildren Laura and her husband Jan Prchal, Paul and his wife Pam Kelley, Amanda and husband Rob Blomquist, and Christopher Kelley; and 4 great-grandchildren; Kelley Blomquist, Emma Blomquist, Benjamin Prchal and Andy Prchal, a cousin John Koutnik, and a multitude of friends that include her tennis buddies, bridge friends, the Landings companions, and her kindred group of adventuresome travelers in Virginia.
She is proceeded in death by her father Gordon and mother Katherine Charvat, and brother Robert Charvat.
Carol graduated from Willoughby High School in Ohio. She was a member of the National Honor Society and selected as a delegate to the Ohio Buckeye Girls State program. Her most cherished memories were participating in the Friendship Club and singing with the high school's choral society. She attended Ohio University on scholarship and graduated cum laude from George Mason University with a degree in American Studies.
After graduating, Carol interned with Ralph Nader's Common Cause Program in Washington, DC and was a long time associate with the Mt. Vernon Frame Shoppe in Alexandria, VA.
Of her many passions, barbershop harmony with the Moon River Chorus in Savannah, GA and later with the choral group Aiken Singers, allowed her to reconnect with her love of singing. She enjoyed success on the tennis court where she was affectionally known as "killer" amongst her tennis buddies for her put-a-way shots at the net. She was also a skilled duplicate bridge player who looked forward to the excitement and fun of the game with her close friends.
Carol was special in many ways. She was sensitive to everyone's needs and well appreciated and loved by those who knew her. She was generous with compliments and her welcoming smile. Carol had a flair for interior decorating with a keen sense for color, decor, and style gained through a lifelong interest in art coupled with the desire to learn to paint in various mediums, especially acrylics. She was the consummate organizer and believed in the old family adage that everything should be in it's place and that there's a place for everything. Above all, Carol loved her family and supported all their many interests. She was always the consoling mother and an eternal companion.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Carol's honor to the M'Aiken A Difference Lewi-Body Dementia Support Group, c/o DayBreak Adult Care, 1028 Haynes Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.
Services will be held privately. Interment will be in the Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 20 to Apr. 1, 2020