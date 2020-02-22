|
Carol Sayers Adams
Aiken - Carol Sayers Adams, 97, passed away February 20, 2020 in hospice care at Trinity on Laurens, Aiken, South Carolina. She was born December 3, 1922 in Niles, Ohio, where she graduated from high school at the age of 16. She graduated summa cum laude in elementary education from Kent State University.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Kenneth C. Adams in 2018. She is survived by two children, Deborah Wukovits (Bill) of Aiken, and Philip Adams (Sharon) of Wheaton, IL, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff and caregivers at Trinity on Laurens, Regency Hospice, and the Aiken Regional Medical Center who ministered to Carol in her final weeks on earth.
Memorial and interment plans are pending.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 22 to Mar. 4, 2020