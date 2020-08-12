1/1
Carole Ratcliffe Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Ratcliffe Woods
Graniteville - Services for Mrs. Carole Ratcliffe Woods, 79, who entered into rest August 10, 2020 will be conducted Friday morning at 10 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. The service will be available via webcast using the following link:
http://www.poseyfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/permalink/9597383/LTWebcast
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 7 at the funeral home. Masks are required for those in attendance and social distancing will be practiced.
For a complete obituary and registry please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 384 Murrah Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in
charge of arrangements (803.278.1181).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
10:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved