Carole Ratcliffe Woods
Graniteville - Services for Mrs. Carole Ratcliffe Woods, 79, who entered into rest August 10, 2020 will be conducted Friday morning at 10 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. The service will be available via webcast using the following link:http://www.poseyfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/permalink/9597383/LTWebcast
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 7 at the funeral home. Masks are required for those in attendance and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 384 Murrah Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
