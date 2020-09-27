1/1
Caroline Byers Mitsch
1937 - 2020
Caroline Byers Mitsch
AIKEN - Caroline Byers Mitsch (1937-2020) died Wednesday, September 16th because of heart and lung complications.
Born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to Alison and Frick. Schooled at The Sewickley Academy and The Foxcroft School she went on to teach at The Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City, later raising two children, Carolina and Bobby.
Being one of six siblings, she treasured her life with each of them and their families. Family mattered to her and she committed herself to creating and making memories with them all.
She was predeceased by brothers - Jeff and Russell and her late husband Bill. She is survived by: her three siblings - Monty, Mia and Mick; her two children; Bill's daughter - Diane; four grandchildren - Byers, Bing, Barrett and Logan; as well as parents to her children and grandchildren - David, Peter and Bethany.
What she enjoyed the most and made her happiest was: Her Gardens, Needlepoint, Catholicism, America, Travel, Dark Chocolate, Black, White and Red, Sporting Events, Wildlife Conservation, Caramels, Tournament Golf, Her Majesty, Scrapbooks, Elephants, Parades, Hugs, Grace, Tradition & Family.
We'll miss you, we love you...and we all know that Heaven has new Gardener!
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting
www.georgefuneralhomes.com.


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 27 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
