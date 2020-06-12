Caroline Rose McKie

Aiken - A private Memorial Service for Caroline Rose McKie, age 21, of Aiken, South Carolina, who was taken from us far too early on Wednesday, June 10, will be held at a family home Saturday.

Caroline was born October 12, 1998, in Evans, Georgia, but lived in Aiken most of her life, graduating from Aiken High School in 2017. Many may remember Caroline for her art - she was a prolific artist with showings in an Aiken gallery and won several awards. For the past three years, she has been a student at Augusta University, working toward a pre-med degree in biology, with a minor in art, setting her up for medical school. She was intelligent and focused.

But Caroline was also all heart. She loved animals -- never found a stray she didn't try to rescue. She loved family. Her special-needs brother, Will, adored her, and she was his part-time caregiver. She was generous and giving.

Caroline lived art through her tattoos, her love of Manga, Anime and Japanese culture. She found beauty in many things that most people could never see. She was creative and unique.

Caroline is survived by her mother, Kimberly Rising (Jay) of Aiken; father, Donald G. McKie of Evans, GA; sister, Danielle Kathleen McKie of Albany, NY; brother, William Harris McKie of Aiken; grandmother, Judy S. Burrows of Lexington, SC; maternal grandfather, William Hogan (Renee) of Ocala, FL; and several aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leon M. Burrows, paternal grandfather, Milton H. McKie, paternal grandmother, Edna K. Daniels, and uncle, Todd William Hogan.

In the words of her cousin, she was always a wild one and did not deserve to live in captivity. Now she is flying free. She was taken from us too early to realize her tremendous potential and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA.



