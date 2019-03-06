Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Boney Green. View Sign



Gloverville - Mrs. Carolyn Boney Green, age 89, beloved wife to the late Mr. Richard Edward Green, entered into rest Monday, March 4, 2019.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Edward Green(Rhonda) and Lana Annas(Steven); sister, Audrey McDonald; granddaughter, Dana Evans (Nick); grandson, Steven Bryant (Kim); great grandchildren, Madison Evans, Mckenzie Evans, Nathan Evans, Mia Evans; and special niece, Penny Boney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston and Gladis Boney of Augusta, GA and brother, David Boney.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, granny and great grandmother. She loved and supported her family. She loved each one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in a unique way. She also enjoyed singing and playing Bingo. She was a member of Curtis Baptist Church, Augusta, GA.

The family would like to thank NHC North Augusta for their special love and attention toward Mrs. Carolyn.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday at 2 o'clock at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC 29829, with Rev. Darlene Kelly officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the ,

Mrs. Carolyn GreenGloverville - Mrs. Carolyn Boney Green, age 89, beloved wife to the late Mr. Richard Edward Green, entered into rest Monday, March 4, 2019.In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Edward Green(Rhonda) and Lana Annas(Steven); sister, Audrey McDonald; granddaughter, Dana Evans (Nick); grandson, Steven Bryant (Kim); great grandchildren, Madison Evans, Mckenzie Evans, Nathan Evans, Mia Evans; and special niece, Penny Boney.She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston and Gladis Boney of Augusta, GA and brother, David Boney.She was a dedicated wife, mother, granny and great grandmother. She loved and supported her family. She loved each one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in a unique way. She also enjoyed singing and playing Bingo. She was a member of Curtis Baptist Church, Augusta, GA.The family would like to thank NHC North Augusta for their special love and attention toward Mrs. Carolyn.A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday at 2 o'clock at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC 29829, with Rev. Darlene Kelly officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , https://www.alz.org Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.