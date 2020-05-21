Carolyn LaVerne Matthews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn LaVerne Matthews
Landsdowne, Pa. - Mrs. Carolyn LaVerne Matthews, of Landsdowne PA passed away May 18,2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1PM at the Historic George Funeral Home. Social distancing will be encouraged.
The service will be live streamed by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page beginning 1:00 pm Saturday. The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801, (803.649.6234), has charge of local arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting:
www.georgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 21 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved