Carolyn LaVerne MatthewsLandsdowne, Pa. - Mrs. Carolyn LaVerne Matthews, of Landsdowne PA passed away May 18,2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1PM at the Historic George Funeral Home. Social distancing will be encouraged.The service will be live streamed by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page beginning 1:00 pm Saturday. The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801, (803.649.6234), has charge of local arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting: