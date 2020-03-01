|
|
Carolyn Louise Guss Atchley
Aiken - Carolyn Louise Guss Atchley, age 70, wife of Cecil S. Atchley, Jr., went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after an extended illness. Carolyn and Cecil resided in Aiken, SC.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late John Edward and Edith Mae Pannebaker Guss of Mifflintown, PA. In addition to her husband Cecil, Carolyn is survived by her stepdaughter, Shannon Atchley Allen of Aiken, SC; two grandchildren, Dennis Truitt Atchley and Savannah Jade Swint, of the Aiken, SC area. She is also survived by her brother Stanley Guss who resides in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting https://www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/ or by mail at 1006 Valley Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020