Service Information
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken , SC 29801
(803)-648-7175
Celebration of Life
3:00 PM
Eagle's Landing
1111 Lufbery Circle
Griffin , GA
Obituary

Carolyn Nichols McGaughey
Aiken - Carolyn Nichols McGaughey passed away peacefully on Sunday September 15, 2019 at her beloved farm in Aiken, SC. She was the wife of the late Mr. Frank S. McGaughey, III and the daughter of the late Mr. Oscar Nichols and the late Mrs. Lois Neville Nichols. Carolyn was a native of Charleston, SC and Spent 20 years of her life in Griffin, GA then moved on to Rayle, GA before settling down and making Aiken County her Home. She was the owner and operator of the Hilltop Polo Farm in Aiken. She graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School in Savannah GA and attended the University of Georgia . Carolyn lived out her passion as a professional horsewoman, trainer and breeder, and was known throughout the thoroughbred and quarter horse community. She was also a successful dog breeder most known for Jack Russell Terriers. She built a successful Black Angus Cattle farm with well over a hundred head of cattle. Mrs. McGaughey was also able to leverage connections in the horse world to turn a dream of hers into reality by obtaining her pilots license. She successfully gained several flying ratings including multi-engine. On many a day, you could see her buzzing through the sky in her J3 Cub or Stearman biplane. Her accomplishments within these communities are too many to list as she pursued everything in her life head on. Carolyn lived out loud and never let any obstacle stand in her path until she mastered whatever she set her mind to do. She was a tough but very fair lady who loved recklessly, defended passionately, and spoke the truth without apology. She had a generosity about her that may not have been initially apparent but became as brilliant as the sun as she lived in and through our lives. Additional survivors include: one son, Barry (Dawn) Edleman, Lexington; one daughter, Lisa McGaughey Weldon (predeceased by her husband Dr. Quinton Weldon), Americus, GA; one brother, Jimmy Nichols, Savannah, GA; six grandchildren, Ryan (Sophie) Edleman, Ft. Myers, FL, Kalyn Edleman, Gainsville, GA, Hunter Weldon, Americus, GA, Taylor Weldon, Americus, GA, Parker Weldon, Americus, GA, and Ansley Weldon, Americus, GA; and two great grandchildren, Payton Edleman and Baker Edleman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either Hospice Care of South Carolina 946 Millbrook Ave, Suit A, Aiken, SC 29803 or Phoebe Sumter Hospice 126 E. Furlow St, Americus, GA 31709. We want to thank all of her friends and family who added more spice to her life than she already had. We will miss her greatly, but know that her life and lust for it will stay with us forever. We love you Cici. A celebration of her life will be held October 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Eagle's Landing 1111 Lufbery Circle, Griffin, GA 30292. There will be a Facebook RSVP on Carolyn's page, or please RSVP on Cole Funeral Home's website. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY-PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 22, 2019

