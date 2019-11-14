Carolyn Scott
WILLISTON - Ms. Carolyn Scott entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Anchor Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center of Aiken, Aiken, SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. Family and friends may call the residence of Ms. Carolyn Scott 117 Edward Street, Williston, SC or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Nov. 14, 2019