Carrie Bell Cullum McDowell

Aiken - Our Beloved Mrs. Carrie Bell McDowell, 93, departed this life Monday, July 20, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. She was born in Aiken County on October 23, 1926, daughter of Johnnie Cullum and Minnie Bell Brown Cullum. She joined Hayden Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, and was a long time employee of Cushman INC.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her darling daughter, Minnie L Valentine while leaving to remember and cherish her legacy: her husband, Isiah McDowell; four children - daughters; Reatha Mae (Dea. David) Williams of Wagener, SC, Carrie Lue McDowell of Graniteville, SC, Mildred (Rev. Jonas) Walker of Aiken, SC and her son, Dea. Elvie (Vernell) McDowell Sr. of Aiken, SC, A devoted sister, Mrs. Dorothy Nicholson, One Brother-In-Law, Dea. Marshall Nicholson; she was blessed to have (13) grandchildren, (24) great grandchildren, (14) great-great grandchildren, (3) great-great-great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Graveside services for Mrs. McDowell will be held 11 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hayden Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. William Robinson officiating and Eulogy by Rev. Jonas Walker. The family requests that masks are worn and social distancing be observed.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Elvie McDowell, 803-648-9697 or to JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.

Viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Services will be live streamed on the Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home 1912 Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store