Carrie Jordan
AIKEN - Mrs. Carrie Lizziemae Jordan, 80, of 105 Gatewood Dr, entered into rest May 11, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Jordan was an honorary member of the Baughmanville Baptist Church in Wagener.
Survivors include her husband, Thaddeus "Charles" Jordan, Aiken; one son, Cory Jordan, Aiken; one brother, Isiah (Barbara) Thomas Jr, Louisville, GA; A grandson, Cory Jr; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 12, 2019