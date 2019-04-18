Carrie "Lois" Mitchell Scott
|
BARNWELL - Services In Loving Memory for Mrs. Carrie "Lois" Mitchell Scott will be conducted on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5032 Fellowship Road, Williston, SC 29853, with Reverend Dr. Joe F. Singleton, Pastor, Reverend David Williams, Presiding and Reverend Beverly Ashley, Eulogist. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may call the residence of her sister Mrs. Mary Brown 1022 Bromitch Lane, Blackville, SC 29817 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 18, 2019