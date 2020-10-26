1/1
Carrolanne Proto
1958 - 2020
AIKEN - Carrolanne Busbee Proto, 62, widow of Richard Proto, of Graniteville, passed away October 22, 2020.
Born August 9, 1958 in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of Roseanne Hubbard Cooper and the late James C. Busbee, Sr.
A lifelong resident of Aiken, Carrolanne was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. She was very active in volunteering with the church but her favorite event was The annual Chocolate Festival. She went on to work for John Hancock, where she was an agent with the insurance and mortgage department. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing canasta.
She was preceded in death by her father, her husband, and her brother, Robert F. Busbee.
Carrolanne will be lovingly remembered by her large loving family including her mother; her brothers, James C. Busbee, Jr of North Augusta and Clarence Steve Busbee (Debbie) of Aiken; and her 6 nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service with final commendation and farewell will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with the Very Rev. Father Gregory Wilson as celebrant.
Memorials may be made to FOTAS, 333 Wire Rd, Aiken, SC 29801 or to the charity of one's choice.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
