Carroll Edward Ray
NORTH AUGUSTA - Funeral Services for Mr. Carroll Edward Ray, 80, who entered into rest October 18, 2019 will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Dr. Cletus Lynch officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Ray was a lifetime resident of Aiken County. He was recognized two times at the South Carolina State Fair as the South Carolina Grandfather of the Year in 1999 and 2001. Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Lawton and Maude Ray; a brother, Johnny Ray; a sister, Martha Ann Feldbusch and a grandson, Darren Owen McKagen.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Janet Ray; a daughter, Ginger (Sam) Hendrix; three sons, Carroll (Diane) Ray, II, Marty (Teena) Ray and Michael (Kim) Ray; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Anna) McKagen, Lee McKagen, Michael and Camryn Ray, Lauren and Mitchell Ray, Kenny and Emily Ray and Dalton Goble.
Pallbearers will be Christopher McKagen, Lee McKagen, Michael Ray, Mitchell Ray, Kenny Ray and Jeff Feldbusch.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clint Schultz, Ricky Poole, Noel Brown, Larry Feldbusch, Bill Keiter and Bill Stevens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday morning one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 o'clock.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements
(803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2019