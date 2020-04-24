Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
A private Celebration of Life
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
will be broadcast on Facebook Live
https://www.facebook.com/cedarcreekchurch1993/live/
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Casey Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casey Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casey Sanders Obituary
Casey Sanders
Aiken - Casey Aaron Sanders, 24, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Casey was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and a student at USC-Aiken. He graduated from South Aiken High School where he was captain of the football team and served on student council. At USCA, he was past president and member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, where he served in several offices. During college, he loved volunteering as a football coach for the Aiken Tigers Youth football team. He was on the Dean's list every semester and a member of the honor society.
He was a lifelong member of Cedar Creek church. He was a Steeler Football fanatic and attended their youth camp in Pittsburgh during middle school. He was also a Gamecock football fanatic and member of the Young Republican Party at college.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa D. Sanders; brothers, Marin and Jesse Sanders of Aiken; paternal grandfather, Pete Sanders; maternal grandmother, Nancy Daylida; aunt and uncle, Tom and Tracy Sanders Cowlam, and Brian and Erica Sanders and family of Aiken; his maternal aunt and Godmother Lori Daylida and various aunts, uncles and cousins in PA. He leaves behind his beloved Steeler Nation family.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at 6:00 PM, and will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/cedarcreekchurch1993/live/
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Casey's online guest book may be signed at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 24 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -