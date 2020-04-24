|
Casey Sanders
Aiken - Casey Aaron Sanders, 24, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Casey was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and a student at USC-Aiken. He graduated from South Aiken High School where he was captain of the football team and served on student council. At USCA, he was past president and member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, where he served in several offices. During college, he loved volunteering as a football coach for the Aiken Tigers Youth football team. He was on the Dean's list every semester and a member of the honor society.
He was a lifelong member of Cedar Creek church. He was a Steeler Football fanatic and attended their youth camp in Pittsburgh during middle school. He was also a Gamecock football fanatic and member of the Young Republican Party at college.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa D. Sanders; brothers, Marin and Jesse Sanders of Aiken; paternal grandfather, Pete Sanders; maternal grandmother, Nancy Daylida; aunt and uncle, Tom and Tracy Sanders Cowlam, and Brian and Erica Sanders and family of Aiken; his maternal aunt and Godmother Lori Daylida and various aunts, uncles and cousins in PA. He leaves behind his beloved Steeler Nation family.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at 6:00 PM, and will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/cedarcreekchurch1993/live/
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Casey's online guest book may be signed at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 24 to May 6, 2020