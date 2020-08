Or Copy this URL to Share

Happy Heavenly Birthday, Cassandra Meacham!

You slipped away from us into peaceful sleep, To dwell in the

blissful heavenly realm

Where we'll one day join you and gain ALL that we seek. . .

And with God as producer,

create a 'bond'-new film.

YOU ARE SO LOVED & MISSED

Family & Friends:

TeVerra, Matea, Jamie

and Corey Chavous

Sonja & Michael Menefee

Janet, Kathleen & Eileen Menefee

DeLores Wright



