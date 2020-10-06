Cassandra Negrete
AIKEN - Cassandra Negrete, 23, passed away October 1, 2020.
Born May 31, 1997 in Sahuayo, Mexico, she was the daughter of Esteban Negrete and the late Veronica Hernandez Negrete.
She was attending USCA and was set to graduate with her degree in Clinical Psychology.
She will be lovingly remembered by her father and her sister, Veronica Negrete Hernandez.
All services will be private.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com