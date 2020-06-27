Catherine Adams
AIKEN - Mrs. Catherine J. Adams, 95, of 315 Burgess Dr, entered into rest June 25, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Adams was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Graniteville.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.