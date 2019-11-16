Catherine Bryant O'Bannon
Aiken - A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday November 17, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses South Congregation, Whiskey Road Aiken, SC for Mrs. Catherine Bryant O'Bannon, age 75. She was the wife of 30 years to the late Mr. Norman O'Bannon and a daughter of the late Mr. James Bryant and the late Mrs. Joanna Hankerson Bryant. Mrs. O'Bannon was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County, SC. She retired after 17 + years of service with Smith, Kline, Beechum as a packaging operator. On September 16th 1986, Catherine symbolized her dedication by water baptism as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Catherine regularly shared in the good news of Gods Kingdom with her neighbor's as well as her family which led to the baptism of her daughter in 1990 and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, South Congregation on Whiskey Road in Aiken, SC. She was an avid Bible reader, and loved to shop. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings, and also enjoyed helping people whether it be making a meal or sewing. Survivors include one daughter, Melissa (John) Smith, Aiken; one sister, Marie Patterson, Philadelphia, PA; four grandchildren, Valerie Woods, Chasity Warren, Chase Smith, and Cassidy Smith; six great grandchildren. Mrs. O'Bannon was predeceased by one son, Willie Lee Holmes, Jr.; one brother, Clevon Bryant; three sisters, Esther Bates, Louise Corbitt, and Ethel Bing, and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. The family will receive friends following the service at the Kingdom Hall. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 27, 2019