Catherine Callas
Warrenville - Catherine Beard Callas, age 67, entered into rest on Sunday July 21st, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her son, Roger A. (Sophia) Clements, Jr.; daughter, Tina M. (Jerry) Randall; brothers, Jimmy Prince, Oscar Beard, Jerry Wayne Beard, Brian Beard, Gerald Beard; sisters, Mary Standing, Donna Crossling, Debra Nugent, Jolene Beard; sister in law, Julia "Micky" Brantley; and grandchildren, Camden Perry, Ashton Clements, Bankley Perry, Caleb Clements and Elijah Clements. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Callas; parents, Lenwood Beard and Blossom Pewenefkit; and sister, Mamie French. Ms. Callas will be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she impacted in the 67 years she shared with us on this earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday July 26th, 2019 in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 2pm with Rev. Leroy Beard officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 23, 2019