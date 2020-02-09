Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
Catherine Dawn Denil Obituary
Catherine Dawn Denil
Austell, GA - Catherine Dawn Denil, 82, widow of Norbert Joseph Denil, passed away January 21, 2020.
Born January 23, 1937 in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late William Elliott and Vada Mills Elliott.
In Aiken, Mrs. Denil was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and was very active in both the Aiken Newcomers and Cedar Creek Woman's Clubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Norbert, of 58 of years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Elizabeth Gavin, Sally Denil and Mark Denil; her sister, Linda Daniel; and her four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, February 14, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chris Moore Keish officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
