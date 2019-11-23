Catherine Denise Pope

AIKEN - Funeral services for Ms. Catherine Denise Pope, 55, who passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center will be held 11 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, Eureka, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dea. Marshall Pope, Sr. and Annie Myrtle Holmes Pope; her sister, Mamie P. Fields; four brothers, Cephas P. Pope, Marshall Pope, Jr., John A. Pope, and Jack W. Pope.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her sisters, Annie Myrtle (William) Hemingway and Patricia (Robert) Reed, both of Aiken, SC and Salomia (Lonnie) Snow, Atlanta, GA; brothers, Tommy Pope, Aiken, SC, Alexander (Margaret) Pope, Augusta, GA, Willie (Jean) Pope, Schertz, TX, and Talmadge (Miriam) Pope, Evans, GA; other relatives and loving friends.

There will not be any public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Tommy Pope, 724 Oriole St, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.

