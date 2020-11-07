Catherine HeckadonWILLIAMSBURG, VA - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Catherine Heckadon, our loving and devoted Grandmother & Great Grandmother, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence in Williamsburg, VA of natural causes.Born in Brooklyn, New York Catherine lived a long and vibrant life. Catherine graduated from the Presbyterian Nursing School of Philadelphia, PA graduating in 1943. She subsequently was a staff nurse at the New York Presbyterian/Cornell University Hospital Nursing School in New York City. After WW II, she moved to Central America with her husband "Heck" where she assisted in running a tropical hospital in Almirante, Panama for several years. She and her husband moved to Bakersfield, CA where Catherine raised her daughter Jean and ran a community blood bank.Catherine was the beloved mother of Jean McCormick, proud grandmother to Peter McCormick Jr and Ellen McCormick, and the invincible Great Grandmother to Mallory & Finn McCormick.Predeceased by her one true LOVE and husband, Phillip, brothers Robert & John Simpson, her sister Jean Polomoff and her daughter Jean. Catherine is survived by her grandson, Peter McCormick, Jr, her daughter-in-law Mary McCormick and her two great Grandchildren Mallory McCormick and Finn McCormick of Charlotte, NC, a granddaughter Ellen McCormick of Arlington, VA and her son-in-law Peter McCormick, Sr. of Williamsburg, VA.Catherine was 100 years young when she passed, living a tremendously fulfilling life. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and an accomplished nurse.She enjoyed cooking, traveling, stock picking and drawing. Her artistic skill was a hidden talent even though she loved to be the center of attention at any gathering. She lived and traveled all over the world, but she was always a Jersey girl at heart!In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Friends of Forman Christian College, 3434 Roswell Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S Broad Street, Clinton, South Carolina, 29325.A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave., NW, Aiken, SC 29801.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801Catherine's online guest book may be signed at