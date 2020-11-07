Catherine M. Rhoden, 96, passed away November 6, 2020.
Born November 15, 1923 in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Moseley and Nobie Clayton Moseley.
She was a lifelong resident of Aiken, SC. She worked at Byrd Elementary for eleven years as the lunchroom manager. Mrs. Rhoden was a faithful member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Katy Williams Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. McMillan, who was killed in action during WWII; her second husband, Gary Rhoden; and her son, Thomas McMillan.
Survivors include two sons, Michael McMillan (Mary) of Hawaii and William Rhoden (Carmen) of Landrum; her daughter-in-law, Mary McMillan of Aiken; her grandchildren, Soren McMillan, Tiernan McMillan (Lauren), Tirzah McMillan, Gary Rhoden (Ashley) and Michael Rhoden (Carly); and her great-grandchildren, Hayden McMillan, Blaine Rhoden and Emilia Rhoden.
Friends may call Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church.
