1/2
Catherine M. Rhoden
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. Rhoden, 96, passed away November 6, 2020.
Born November 15, 1923 in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Moseley and Nobie Clayton Moseley.
She was a lifelong resident of Aiken, SC. She worked at Byrd Elementary for eleven years as the lunchroom manager. Mrs. Rhoden was a faithful member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Katy Williams Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. McMillan, who was killed in action during WWII; her second husband, Gary Rhoden; and her son, Thomas McMillan.
Survivors include two sons, Michael McMillan (Mary) of Hawaii and William Rhoden (Carmen) of Landrum; her daughter-in-law, Mary McMillan of Aiken; her grandchildren, Soren McMillan, Tiernan McMillan (Lauren), Tirzah McMillan, Gary Rhoden (Ashley) and Michael Rhoden (Carly); and her great-grandchildren, Hayden McMillan, Blaine Rhoden and Emilia Rhoden.
Friends may call Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Aiken Standard on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Aiken Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved