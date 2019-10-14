Catherine M. Schneider
AIKEN - CATHERINE MARY SCHNEIDER, 62, beloved wife of Michael D. Schneider, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA.
A native of Lancaster, PA, Catherine was a daughter of Robert and Jean Runkle Wolf. She was a former caterer, working for RSVP in Cincinnati before moving to Aiken in 2006. She worked with Newbery Hall and the SRS Food Court.
Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Michael; parents, Robert and Jean Wolf of Lancaster, PA; sisters, Sharon Rittenhouse, Vicki LeFebre; brother, Christ Wolf.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the ().
