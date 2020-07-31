Mrs. Cathy Craig
GLOVERVILLE - Mrs. Cathy Elizabeth Hyp Craig, 73, of Gloverville, SC, wife of the late Willie Bernard Craig, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A resident of the area most of her life, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Beaver Hyp. She was a Dietician at Gloverville Elementary School for a number of years. Miss Cathy enjoyed crocheting and watching Murder She Wrote.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her daughters and their husbands, Suzanne and Jerry Lankford, Langley, SC and Michelle and Barry Baynham, North Augusta, SC: grandchildren, Matthew Lankford, Brianna Bates and Ashlyn Johann and let us not forget her fur child, Beanie. Also preceding her in death was a son, Brian "Shaggy" Craig.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. Pastor Bert Baynham will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. (www.heart.org
)
Due to the current pandemic, the family as asked that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
