Cathy W. Givens
Williston - Funeral Service for Cathy Westall Whaley Givens, 71, of Williston, SC will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with the Reverends John Reader and Marion Britton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to The Memorial and Honor Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and to the Gideon's International, Barnwell Camp, P.O. Box 86, Williston, SC 29853. Cathy passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home.
Born in Marion, NC she was a daughter of the late James Andrew Westall and Lucille Graham Westall Owens and was first married to the late William Albert "Billy" Whaley. Cathy was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, her friends and her church! From a wheelchair she led and taught Sunday School classes, VBS, WMU, sang in the choir, served senior meals and loved going to church! She loved with all her heart and touched many lives! She is now with the Lord who saved her soul, covered her with His grace after the wreck and gave her such a wonderful testimony! Her grandchildren were her special loves and she was looking forward to her Great Grandson's arrival!
Survivors include her husband, Durward "Roddy" Givens, Jr., of the home; her daughter, Denice W. (Kirk) Neese of Swansea; her son, William E. "Eddie" (Sherri) Whaley of Lexington; grandchildren, Janna Whaley (Ryan Blane), Hunter Kelly and Coty (Ema) Kelly; a step-daughter, Deanna G. Carroll; step-son, Durward "Rodger" (Lauren) Givens, III; two brothers, Jerry Westall of Iverness, Florida and Freddie (Cheryl) Westall of Couchton, SC; a sister, Cynthia Westall Athanaelos of North Augusta; a brother-in-law, Wyman McCall of Williston; sister-in-law Elizabeth Ott of Branchville; step-grandson Matthew Neese, Ryan (Samantha) Mims, Joshua (Summer) Mims; step-granddaughter Madison Shuler; many step, grand and great grandchildren and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her first husband Billy Whaley she was preceded in death by a brother Daney R. Westall.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
