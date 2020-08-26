1/1
Caylee Antonia Jennings
Aiken - CAYLEE ANTONIA JENNINGS, 23, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Arcadia, CA, Caylee grew up in Alta Loma, CA prior to moving to Aiken in 2013. She worked as a caseworker at Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons and most recently Recovery Road Ministries. Through her work and witness Caylee has saved countless others.
Surviving are her parents, Cori and Beau O'Steen, sister Skylar Jennings and brother Beau O'Steen Jr, Aiken; father and step-mother, Steve and Natalie Jennings, and sister, Riley Jennings, Monrovia, CA; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Tina Mayclin, Claremont, CA, Lance and Annie O'Steen, Corona, CA; paternal grandfather, Bill Jennings, Walnut, CA.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, August 28th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral will be held Saturday morning, August 29th at 10 o'clock at Millbrook Baptist Church with The Rev.'s Gary Farina and Bill Howard III officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Beau O'Steen, Kevin O'Steen, Bruce Mayclin, Brian Mayclin, Chris Mayclin and Brandon Childs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Recovery Road Ministries in Caylee's name (www.recoveryroadministries.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
AUG
29
Funeral
10:00 AM
Millbrook Baptist Church
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
