AIKEN - Mr Cedric Daniell Johnson age 45 of 1105 Hanhs Ave. Aiken, passed away Monday July 20, 2020 in Wisconsin. Services will be announce at a later date. Family and friends may call or contact his daughters Lakalia or Ahnya Johnson of Graniteville, SC. or his brother Isaac Johnson Jr of 225 Wrights Mill Rd. Aiken, SC.



