Celia Langford
New Ellenton - Mrs. Celia Baxley Langford, 80, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.
Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur R. and Lurline Baxley, her brother, Wilbur R. Baxley, Jr. and her sister, Amelia B. Salley.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James "Jim" Langford, Jr., two sons, James R. "Jimmy" Langford, III, and Jeffrey A. (Lisa C.) Langford; a granddaughter, Meredith Langford; and two sisters, Willene B. Varnadore and Virginia B. Faust.
Celia was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, reared in Kitchings Mill and residing in New Ellenton after her marriage. Her work as a secretary included positions at Dupont, Miller Appraisal & Realty, Westinghouse and Millbrook Baptist Church.
She was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, director of the Women's Missionary Union, and choir member. In retirement, she volunteered at the Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) store.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Southlawn Cemetery with the Reverend Bill Howard, III officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In light of COVID-19, guests are requested to wear a face covering during the service and visitation following. The service will be livestreamed on the Shellhouse Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh
).
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to ACTS (https://actsofaiken.org/
) 340 Park Avenue SW, Aiken, SC, 29801.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Celia's online guest book may be signed by
visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com