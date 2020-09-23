1/1
Celia Langford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celia Langford
New Ellenton - Mrs. Celia Baxley Langford, 80, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.
Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur R. and Lurline Baxley, her brother, Wilbur R. Baxley, Jr. and her sister, Amelia B. Salley.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James "Jim" Langford, Jr., two sons, James R. "Jimmy" Langford, III, and Jeffrey A. (Lisa C.) Langford; a granddaughter, Meredith Langford; and two sisters, Willene B. Varnadore and Virginia B. Faust.
Celia was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, reared in Kitchings Mill and residing in New Ellenton after her marriage. Her work as a secretary included positions at Dupont, Miller Appraisal & Realty, Westinghouse and Millbrook Baptist Church.
She was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, director of the Women's Missionary Union, and choir member. In retirement, she volunteered at the Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) store.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Southlawn Cemetery with the Reverend Bill Howard, III officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In light of COVID-19, guests are requested to wear a face covering during the service and visitation following. The service will be livestreamed on the Shellhouse Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh).
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to ACTS (https://actsofaiken.org/) 340 Park Avenue SW, Aiken, SC, 29801.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Celia's online guest book may be signed by
visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved