Chad Richard BarkerWAGENER - CHAD RICHARD BARKER, 36, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence.Born in Farmington, ME, Chad was a son of Donna Madore and the late Richard L. Barker. He had lived in Aiken County since he was 2 years old. He attended Wagener-Salley High School and was a former employee of Carolina Tree Service. Chad loved his family and friends and was an avid fisherman.Survivors, in addition to his mother Donna of Jackson, include three sons, Caleb Snipes, Gage Hayes, Byron Murray; fiancee, Stacy Hayes; sisters, Angela Thames, Pamela Murphy; half-brother, Bruce Barker.The family will receive friends Friday afternoon May 29th from 2 until 6 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed.A graveside service will be Saturday morning, May 30th at the Madore Homeplace, in the New Holland Community, 106 Bumpsas Place, Aiken, SC 29805. Pallbearers will be J. J. Thomas, Gage Hayes, John Strang, David Barrett, Arthur Rawls, Robert Metts.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his mother for funeral expenses.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC