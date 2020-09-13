1/1
Charlene Gauthier
1944 - 2020
AIKEN - Charlene Smoak Gauthier 75, of Aiken, S.C. passed away peacefully at her home August 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold Pierre Gauthier.
Charlene was born October 25, 1944 in Orangeburg, S.C. to the late Eugenia (Dolly) Murphy Smoak and Howard La Vern Smoak. Charlene was known to family and friends as "Puddin" and was a 1962 graduate of Orangeburg High School. Other than her parents, Charlene was predeceased by her sister Betty Smoak Nicholson and a baby sister.
Survivors include her niece, Chris Till, cousins Delores Kemmerlin and Merle Kemmerlin Buck of Orangeburg. Cousins included are Rebecca Murphy Duncan of Lynchburg, Va and Don Murphy of St. Paul's N.C. as well as numerous Smoak cousins originally from the Denmark, S.C. area.
Charlene enjoyed spending time with her cats and Wednesday's supper night with friends, she will be missed.
Charlene will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg, S.C.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting
www.georgefuneralhomes.com.


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 13 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
