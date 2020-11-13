Charles "Eddie" Burckhalter
Warrenville - Mr. Charles Edward "Eddie" Burckhalter, age 52, entered into eternal rest on Sunday November 8th, 2020 at his home in Warrenville, SC. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Mrs. Janie P. Burckhalter; mother, Elizabeth J. Burckhalter; son, Chase Pearson; daughters, Victoria Pearson (Aquis), Meghan (Bailey) Farmer, Lauren Burckhalter; brother, James Gordon "Jim" (Anne) Burckhalter; sisters, Virginia (John) Rollins, Betty Eve (Mansfield) Johnson, Susan (Gerald Bragg); and a granddaughter, Adalyn Grace Williams. He is preceded in death by his father, J.G. Burckhalter; and one grandchild.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His passion was wood working and working with his hands. He was a Godly man and is now enjoying his great reward. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday November 15th, 2020 at 4pm at Gloverville First Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Hendrix officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm at the church and following the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com