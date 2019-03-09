Charles Davis
Martinez, GA - Mr. Charles Terence "Terry" Davis, 64, entered into rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road.
A complete obituary will appear in the paper on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans, GA 30809.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 9, 2019