Charles "Chuck" DeWolf Mayer

AIKEN - Charles DeWolf Mayer (Chuck) of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away on June 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. His parents were the late Walter Michael and Mary DeWolf Mayer.

Chuck was born on July 4, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upon graduation, Chuck enlisted in the US Army Air Force, serving in the US, France, and Germany. Following the war, he received a degree in business from The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He had a forty-year career with the Boswell Oil Company, Cincinnati, Ohio, retiring in 1992 as Senior Vice President. Chuck and his wife Edie were married in 1959 and recently celebrated their sixty-first anniversary.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Mayer, son Charles Jr, and triplet granddaughters Aminia, Waverly, and Samantha. Chuck was known for his devotion to his wife and family, his sense of humor, and his kindness to all he met. He was interested in architecture and design, military history, road trips, classical music, and jazz.

A private family service will be held with burial in Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio.



