Charles Elliott Gullette
Aiken - Charles Elliott Gullette passed away on September 17, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born to the late Thomas and the late Patricia Gullette on January 17, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI.
Charles proudly served in the United State Navy serving on the USS Cascade, The Nathaniel Greene and the USS Paul. After serving for six years, Charles went to Jacksonville University in Florida where he earned his Physics degree. He worked at numerous nuclear facilities around the country before getting hired by Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site in 1990. He retired in 2011.
On May 23, 1992, Charles was married to Catherine Sue Reher, who survives. Other survivors include his son Jonathan Gullette, several nieces and nephews and one granddaughter.
Charles will be buried at sea with Military Honors.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 20, 2019