Charles H. Stier
Aiken - Charles Hunter Stier, age 78, passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020.
Mr. Stier was born April 25th, 1942 in Newark, NJ to the late James and Julia Stier. He earned a bachelor's degree and MBA in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Charlie worked in the telecommunications industry for 42 years before retiring as a purchasing manager for Verizon in 2003. He received a US Patent award in 1998 for his invention of a wireless distribution system. He served in the US Army for 2 years stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mr. Stier had made Aiken, SC his home since January 2005, having previously lived in Reston, VA for 20 years. Charlie loved spending time with his family especially during annual trips to Myrtle Beach and Florida. He enjoyed hosting the annual Steeplechase with friends of Cedar Creek Community. Charlie was noted for his quick wit and firm handshake. He liked old cowboy movies and had a great appreciation for world history particularly WWII. Mr. Stier volunteered at the Salvation Army and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus in High Point, NC.
Mr. Stier is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Millie (Morreale); son Gregory of Fredrick, MD and his wife Tonya; his beloved two grandchildren Jayden and James. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother Peggy Stier. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., Aiken, SC, with The Very Rev Father Gregory Wilson as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the building fund at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, PO Box 438 Aiken, SC 29802 or Pruitt Health Hospice of Aiken, 30 Physicians Drive, Aiken, SC 29801.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
